Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Already Signed Their Prenup

But, Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and his heiress fiancée Nicola Peltz, 25, are said to have drawn up a prenuptial agreement to protect their vast family fortunes after becoming husband and wife.

According to a new report, should they split after tying the knot, the couple have agreed to leave the marriage 'with what they put into it,' including assets and properties.

While Brooklyn's famous parents, former Spice Girl Victoria and footballer David, are worth an estimated £335 million, Nicola's businessman father Nelson has around £1.1billion in the bank.

A source told The Sun, that in America, prenuptial agreements are the norm, and all of Nicola's married family member have them in place.

The insider said: 'Brooklyn and Nicola's decision to go legal was entirely mutual. He's had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they're delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him.

'And, of course, she doesn't need his money and has her own successful career.

'It's not complicated. Basically, in the unlikely event of a split, both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it. This includes assets and properties. Money will not change hands.'

MailOnline has contacted Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's representatives for comment.

The soon-to-be-married couple have been almost inseparable since confirming their relationship in January 2020.

In July, just five months later, budding photographer Brooklyn and aspiring actress Nicola shocked the world when they announced their engagement on Instagram.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in October, with Brooklyn sharing a steamy photo on Instagram, writing: 'Happy 1 year anniversary baby.

'I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you love you so much.'

But the besotted pair have reportedly had to postpone their wedding from September of 2021 to sometime in 2022.

A source told The Mirror in October: 'They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021.

'This week, Brooklyn told his mates they've decided to postpone as it's too risky.

'And they don't want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don't want limits on guest numbers.'

It will be an intimate family affair, as Brooklyn's brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, will be best men, sister Harper, nine, will be 'chief bridesmaid,'

His father David, 45, will serve as MC, while his mother Victoria, 46, will design the bride's dress.

Although they'll have to wait a little longer for the big day, the couple are already planning to start a family.

The American heiress recently revealed she'd had her husband-to-be's name inked on her back in a delicate script.

And, Brooklyn reciprocated by unveiling a tattoo tribute to his fiancée, with her name inked on his neck.