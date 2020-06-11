Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Black Lives Matter Tattoo

The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared the image on Instagram, while another showed him posing with 'F*** Racism' scrawled on his other arm.

Uploading photographs of protesters taking to the streets of Los Angeles amid the outcry over George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody, Brooklyn simply used the '#blacklivesmatter' hashtag as his caption.

His outing came after his mother Victoria said she was 'so proud' of Brooklyn and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, after they attended a protest earlier this month.

The fashion mogul, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a black-and-white photo of her son and the actress at a demonstration in Los Angeles.

In the picture Brooklyn and Nicola could be seen wearing face masks, while the actress held up a sign with the same message.

Gushing about her son's activism, Victoria wrote: 'So proud of u @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz. Love and miss u both so much xxx.'

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video surfaced of him crushing 46-year-old Floyd's neck with his knee in Minnesota last month.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been isolating together in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, after he remained there when lockdown took place.

Victoria has been writing about how much she is missing Brooklyn as she, husband David, 45, and children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, remain at their country home in the Cotswolds.

She recently posted on Instagram to mark International Mother's Day by uploading an adorable black-and-white image of her children holding hands on a balcony.

The fashion designer captioned the image: 'Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today.

'As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses xx.' [sic]

Brooklyn moved in with Nicola in March after just four months of dating.

He set up home in the States after ending his internship with iconic photographer Rankin.

Brooklyn was linked to a string of women before meeting Nicola, following his split from model Hana Cross, 23, including Canadian actress Natalie Ganzhorn, 21, and brunette actress Phoebe Torrance, 25.

His high-profile ex-girlfriends include actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 23, and French model-singer Sonia Ben Ammar, 21.