Brooklyn Beckham Stepped Out with New Girl After He Left Ex-Girlfriend Hana Cross in Tears

Brooklyn Beckham has stepped out with a female companion following reports that he left ex-girlfriend Hana Cross in tears on Thursday.

The photographer cut a casual figure as he strolled through London with his friend, after a source told The Sun that he was involved in a tense chat with the model at a lingerie bash the previous evening.





It comes after Brooklyn, 20, and Hana, 22, had sparked rumours that they were back together as Hana re-followed the hunkon Instagram, less than a month after it was reported that they had split.

Brooklyn cut a casual figure in loose black jeans and a white t-shirt as he headed out in London with his female pal.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was deep in conversation with his pal - whose identity is not yet known.

It comes as sources said that Brooklyn and Hana were involved in a tense conversation as they attended the Agent Provocateur AW19 campaign launch party on Thursday.

The source said: 'They were chatting together and it was very tense. By the end of it I could hear Brooklyn say, ''it is what it is.''

'He walked off and she went back to her friends looking dejected, but she held it together while her pals comforted her.

'She was surrounded by her friends who was telling her not to let him ruin her night and for her to forget about him, but it must be hard seeing your ex out for the first time.'

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross for comment.

The outing comes after Brooklyn sparked rumours that he has reconciled with ex Hana, as the pair were spotted leaving the same Agent Provocateur AW19 campaign launch party on Thursday night five minutes apart.

Hana was pictured leaving upmarket London member's club Annabel's in a pinstripe waistcoat and black trousers, with Off White accessories.

Brooklyn was also sporting his own signature style, in a cropped khaki denim jacket and matching jeans.

It comes after the couple reportedly went their separate ways after a series of rather public rows.

Hana liked Brooklyn's latest Instagram post this week and began following him again on the social media site, amid claims the pair have split.

The model showed her appreciation for the photographer's latest sultry snap - which saw him enjoying drinks on a rooftop - on Wednesday as she re-followed the hunk on Instagram.

But Brooklyn, who boasts more than 11million followers, is yet to return the following favour, although he still has a selection of snaps with Hana on his grid.

In turn, Hana also has several loved-up snaps with David and Victoria Beckham's son on her Instagram, with the last snap posted from Wimbledon on July 15.

MailOnline contacted representatives for Brooklyn and Hana for comment at the time.

An insider previously told MailOnline the pair have called it quits after eight months of dating, in the wake of a string of explosive public rows.

Hana has been noticeably absent from the Beckham brood's social media activity this summer, despite having joined Brooklyn for family engagements with parents David and Victoria in the past.

Earlier this week, Hana celebrated her birthday in Malibu, without Brooklyn.

The amateur photographer failed to mark the occasion on his Instagram, sparking further speculation they have split.

The pair have not been seen together since their last outing at Wimbledon on July 14.

The pair had still been following each other on Instagram until recently, yet Brooklyn hasn't liked any of her pictures since the end of July - and neither have his family.

MailOnline contacted Brooklyn's representatives for comment at the time.

However despite her alleged break up, Hana is determined to make a name for herself without her famous boyfriend by her side.

She told Grazia magazine she had been taking acting lessons in order to make the move across from modelling into film.

Hana said: 'It has always been something at the back of my head. A lot of people say that models don't make good actors, but I don't think that's true.

'I know models like Cara [Delevingne], who have gone on to that kind of thing and seeing them has given me a confidence.'

Hana, who revealed she is considering a move to New York, is reportedly determined to break into the Netflix and feature in a high school drama like Riverdale.

She said: 'I'm wanting to give that a go and see where it leads.'