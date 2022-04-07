Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Costs Millions and a Possible Honeymoon to Space

The son of David Beckham, Brooklyn's wedding is just around the corner.

Sources close to the Beckham family have revealed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding preparations have already reached around £3million, and will probably cost more as the ceremony will be a huge celebration with American and British A-list guests, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gigi Hadid, spice Girls and many more.

the wedding will be taking place stateside, at Peltz’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, a 44,000 square foot mansion set on the beach, rumored to cost almost $100 million.

Beckham and Peltz have decided to have a Jewish ceremony in honor of the bride, both the bride and the groom will have traditional wedding parties with Beckham’s little brothers, Romeo and Cruz, acting as best men, and his sister, Harper, as a bridesmaid.

Peltz also revealed her brother, the actor and occasional model Will Peltz, will be her “man of honor” and it has been reported that her 93-year-old grandma will be her maid of honor.

As a wedding present, it is reported that very generous friends are reportedly willing to pay out £400,000 on flights to outer space as a wedding present.

A source revealed: ‘Between his family and Nicola’s, it’s easy to get them on Richard Branson’s first VIP space flight. The cost would be a drop in the ocean. Their rich friends are talking about forming a club to fund the gift. They think presenting it will be one of the high points of the wedding day.’

''A lot of people will be vying for the title of “most impressive gift” at this wedding. The group talking about this know a ticket to space is sure to impress even billionaire guests and the Beckhams and Peltzes, who don’t really need anything.''