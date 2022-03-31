Bruce Willis Gives up Acting Due to Brain Disorder Aphasia

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with Aphasia according to his family.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

This brain disorder leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others and in some cases could lead to a stroke.

Speech and language therapy can help a person recover from aphasia, however, it is a relatively slow process, and only a few regain full pre-injury communication levels.

The actor's family released a statement announcing the sad news of Willis' disorder and his decision to take a step back from acting.

