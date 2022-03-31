Bruce Willis Gives up Acting Due to Brain Disorder Aphasia

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with Aphasia according to his family.
Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.
This brain disorder leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others and in some cases could lead to a stroke.
Speech and language therapy can help a person recover from aphasia, however, it is a relatively slow process, and only a few regain full pre-injury communication levels.
The actor's family released a statement announcing the sad news of Willis' disorder and his decision to take a step back from acting.
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him, As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn ” read the statement.
