Bruno Mars to Perform in Abu Dubai on New Year's Eve

Mars will headline the Resolution by Night festival on Yas Island on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Flash Entertainment collaborated with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral Asset Management to bring the 11-time Grammy winner to the UAE.

Fans heading to the concert will be able to enjoy the festivities well into the next day, with the Du Arena's Resolution by Day festival carrying on well into Jan. 1.

Family-friendly activities the next day include face painting, magic shows and a 300 meter-long bouncy castle.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Flash Entertainment and Miral Asset Management to bring in the award-winning artist Bruno Mars to the capital for an unforgettable experience to usher in the New Year,” Ali Al-Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said in a released statement.