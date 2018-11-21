Brutal! Graffiti Sprayed on Jennifer Lopez's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brutal: Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been vandalised, after graffiti was sprayed on the iconic stone (Source: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for TMZ Follow >

Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been vandalised, after graffiti was sprayed on the iconic stone.

According to TMZ, police have taken a vandalism report for the crime and will be investigating further, as the publication explained someone had used black spray paint to damage it.

J-Lo's star was first unveiled in 2013 thanks to her many years of hard work in both film and music, and at the ceremony she said: 'This landmark moment inspires me to work harder and dream bigger for all that is the future.'

The publication reported that a black symbol - that bears much similarity to an incomplete infinity - was sprayed across the stone, but it remains unclear what was its intended meaning.

Jennifer's star takes pride of place on the iconic Walk Of Fame, near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jennifer Lopez and Los Angeles Police Department for further comment.

Jennifer's star was first unveiled in 2013, the 2,500th of its kind from the iconic walkway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said to the crowd: 'I love you, thank you so much for going on this journey with me. This landmark moment inspires me to work harder and dream bigger for all that is the future.

'I hope you feel as I do that it was all worth it, and I hope that I have touched your hearts even in a small way.'

J-Lo's star is not the first on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to be the victim of vandalism, as President Donald Trump's has been defacated on more than one occasion.

According to TMZ there were even talks of removing the star while Trump remains in office, after it was it hit by a pick-axe, covered in protest stickers, and even joined at one stage by a golden toilet.

Meanwhile after actor Bill Cosby - who was sentenced to three to ten years in prison in September for historical sexual assault charges - has also seen his star damaged, with people scribbling the words #serialrapist and #MeToo on it.

Even singing superstar Mariah Carey's star was de-faced in 2017, when someone scratched a question mark next to her name, as if they were questioning her skill as a performer.

Other stars to have had their stars vandalised also include John Lennon, Hugh Hefner, Bob Marley and Sofia Vergara.