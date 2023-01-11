BTS Army celebrate Jungkook day

ALBAWABA - BTS' Jungkook has been trending on Twitter since yesterday, as the BTS fan base, also known as 'Army' are celebrating his day.

Jungkook, the most famous member of BTS is known to have his own day, which is Jan.9 annually.

Jungkook is the youngest member and vocalist of the group and has a huge worldwide fan base.

it's been 5 years since jungkook told us to celebrate 9th January as Jungkook Day. take this moment to support and shower him with all of your love. our precious little angel deserves the world 💜



HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkookpic.twitter.com/G7RT5inu6U — bee⁷ 🐝 (@kooluvsbangtan) January 8, 2023

The hashtag, HAPPYJKDAY2023 trended globally after Army expressed their admiration for the singer all over social media.

Army filled Twitter with tweets full of love, good wishes, health, happiness, and a successful future, while some fans shared their own illustrated and edited photos, as well as video edits of the star.

Today in 2018, Jungkook marked 9th January as JK Day and we celebrate it every year by showering him with warmth and love. Thank you for being with us, we love you!



HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkookpic.twitter.com/cXL5HyP27X — Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) January 8, 2023

Many fans were generous as they took the chance to send out donations under Jungkook's name.