BTS Army celebrate Jungkook day

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 11th, 2023 - 11:53 GMT
BTS Army celebrate Jungkook day
HAPPYJKDAY2023 trended globally

ALBAWABA - BTS' Jungkook has been trending on Twitter since yesterday, as the BTS fan base, also known as 'Army' are celebrating his day. 

Jungkook, the most famous member of BTS is known to have his own day, which is Jan.9 annually. 

Jungkook is the youngest member and vocalist of the group and has a huge worldwide fan base.

The hashtag, HAPPYJKDAY2023 trended globally after Army expressed their admiration for the singer all over social media.

Army filled Twitter with tweets full of love, good wishes, health, happiness, and a successful future, while some fans shared their own illustrated and edited photos, as well as video edits of the star.

Many fans were generous as they took the chance to send out donations under Jungkook's name. 

 

Tags:JungkookBTSkpop

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

