This BTS Band Member Tops '10 Men in Fashion World 2020 List' September Edition

List of top 10 men in Fashion World 2020 September edition has been released, featuring a BTS band member, EXO band member, Justin Bieber, Robert Pattinson and Chris Hemsworth.

K-pop singer and BTS band member 'V' is ranked first in the top 10, as he is famous for his distinctive outfits, particulary by Gucci.

Several newspapers, such as Pink Villa and The Life Mirror, published the list of names, and their ranking came as follows:

Number one: BTS band member V

Number two: EXO band member Kai

Number three: Simon Nessman

Number four: Michele Morrone

Number five: Chris Hemsworth

Number six: Shawn Mendes

Number seven: Justin Bieber

Number eight: Vachirawit Chivaaree

Number nine: Robert Pattinson

Number ten: Jorge López