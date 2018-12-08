BTS Bang Enters Bloomberg List 50 Most Influential People of 2018

BTS Bang. (AFP/File)

BTS is the first K-pop group to appear on Bloomberg's annual list of influential people.

The South Korean boy band made the company's list of the 50 most influential people of 2018, known as the Bloomberg 50.

Bloomberg noted the success of BTS' albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. The albums helped BTS expand its fan base worldwide.

In addition, Bloomberg said the group's "willingness to address social issues, mental health and politics" helped contribute to its popularity around the globe.

BTS was the only Korean entry to appear on the Bloomberg 50. American singer Taylor Swift was the only other musical act to make the list.

BTS appeared on other end-of-year lists this week, including those from Twitter Korea. The boy band had the most-liked and most-favorited tweets of 2018 in South Korea.

BTS is promoting its Love Yourself album series on a worldwide tour of the same name. The group will next perform Saturday in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and posted a video from an airplane Thursday on Twitter.