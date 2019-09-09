BTS Concert in Riyadh to go on Sale on September 16th

Global superstars BTS confirmed in July that they will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.





Set to happen on October 11 this year, BTS will be performing at the King Fahd International Stadium as part of Riyadh Seasons. The Saudi show is part of the group’s record-breaking world tour “Love yourself: Speak yourself.”

The K-pop sensation made history earlier at the Grammy Awards in the US as the first Korean act to perform at the glittering ceremony.