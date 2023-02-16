BTS, Madonna, Metallica stand up for quake victims

ALBAWABA - Korean and international stars continue to help out Syrians and Turkish residents amid the fatal earthquake that hit both countries.

BTS members Jimin and J-Hope have donated around $78.000 to the Korean Committee for UNICEF so it can be used to help out those affected by the earthquake.

And these donations will be used to provide water, hygiene supplies, food, and protection to the children of Syria and Turkey.

According to @unicefkorea, @BTS_twt j-hope and Jimin have each donated 100 million KRW to UNICEF's emergency relief for children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/2PFMqVy4RW — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 15, 2023

Also giving out donations to the affected countries was girl group TWICE, who donated around $155.874.

American superstar Madonna took to her Instagram on Valentine's Day to spread awareness over the latest tragedy, by sharing a series of pictures showing the aftermath of the earthquake.

She captioned: "Everyone is talking about Love on Valentine’s Day!! Let’s send All our Love and Healing energy to Turkey And Syria which have suffered great Loss and Devastation in this immense earthquake."

The La Isla Bonita hitmaker added: "33,181 people have died. So many have lost their homes and jobs not to mention their loved ones. Entire cities have been erased. It’s Heartbreaking! The Best Place to Donate is—-ahbap.org."

American heavy metal band Metallica has donated $250.000 to support relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.