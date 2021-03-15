BTS Recreate The Grammy Awards Set in South Korea for 'Dynamite'

The K-pop group - RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - donned colourful co-ordinating suits for a performance of 'Dynamite' that took them down the event's red carpet and backstage through the Los Angeles convention centre, ending up on the roof with the city skyline in the background.



However, host Trevor Noah revealed afterwards they had actually recreated the set and filmed their performance in Seoul.



The band had become the first K-pop actor to receive a major Grammy nomination, but 'Dynamite' lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain on Me'.

But despite the loss, Jimin wasn't disappointed.



He shared a selfie on Twitter and wrote: "Everyone has a hard time staying with us until this time! Thank you for supporting me Thanks to this, I have experienced such a ridiculous experience. Thank you very much and I am happy, ARMY! Love it."



The latter half of this evening's ceremony also saw Doja Cat joined by a troupe of robotic dancers in cat helmets for a performance of 'Say So', while Lil Baby shone a spotlight on Black Lives Matter with his segment.



It began with 'Insecure' actor Kendrick Sampson being pulled over by police, and gunned down when he attempted to flee, before the rapper took the mic to perform 'The Bigger Picture' against a backdrop of police line-ups and protests.



Activist Tamika Mallory also joined him to say: "President Biden, we demand justice and equity."

And Post Malone was surrounded by sinister robed, candle-lit figures for a dark rendition of 'Hollywood's Bleeding'.