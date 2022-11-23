BTS' RM teases new solo album

  1. Home
November 23rd, 2022
BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his debut solo album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released an "identity film" video for the album, Indigo, on Tuesday.

In the blue-hued video, RM says Indigo is "the last archive of my twenties."

"From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans," the video reads.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

