BTS support Jung Kook amid World Cup performance

BTS member Jung Kook received a huge support from his fellow BTS members, as the rest of the group showed their support by sharing snaps and videos on their Instagram stories of Jung Kook's iconic World Cup performance.

Singers Suga and RM shared videos of their friend Jung Kook, and expressed their happiness and how proud they were seeing their friend perform at the grand opening of Qatar World Cup 2022.





It is worth mentioning the Jung Kook wowed a Versace jacket that is worth 21K and 227 euros.

And Jung Kook performed the World Cup song called 'Dreamers', in honor of the grand opening, and joining the star on stage was Fahad Al Kubaisi.

I can’t express my gratitude and happiness for my participation in the biggest event of all times the World Cup in my country #Qatar with the talented Jung kook , thank you for everything#WorldCup #WorldCup2022 #JUNGKOOKxFIFA #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup @BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/PebpCj9uN2 — فهد الكبيسي (@FahadAlkubaisi) November 20, 2022

By Alexandra Abumuhor