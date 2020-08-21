BTS Want Their New Song to Spread 'Happiness and Confidence'

BTS want to spread "happiness and confidence" with their new single, 'Dynamite'.

The K-Pop megastars - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are set to release their new single, titled 'Dynamite', on Friday (21.08.20), and have said the upbeat track is "dedicated to all the people who felt like they have fallen down whilst running a marathon".

Speaking to reporters during an online global press conference, SUGA said: "'Dynamite' sends a message of happiness and confidence. It says, even though we're going through tough times, let's do what we can in our places, let's find freedom and happiness through dance and music. I would say it's a song dedicated to all the people who felt like they have fallen down whilst running a marathon."

'Dynamite' will be the band's first song to be sung completely in English, and the group have previously said they decided to release the track to help lift people's spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And SUGA has said the band aren't worried about how the song will perform on the charts, because they'd rather just make sure they can bring "reassurance and healing" to their fans.



He added: "It's better just to do our best, so we can repay the attention and the love our fans always show us. For our new single, 'Dynamite', our goal is a little bit different, a little bit special. Everybody is going through some hard times, and we built this song in order to give a little bit of strength to people who listen to it.

"So our goal is for as many people as possible to hear it, and then get a little bit of reassurance and healing from it. We hope this song will be very meaningful for the fans as well as to us."

The release of 'Dynamite' comes as the band are also preparing their new album, which is set to be released in the coming months.

The record will be almost entirely put together by the members themselves, including the album artwork and the overall production.

Jimin said: "We are still working on our album, it's still a go. Our goal is to release it in the second half of this year. This new album has the highest participation rate of any other albums that we released, and we're working really hard.

"We can't pinpoint an exact release date just yet, but as much as [our fans] are waiting for us, we really want to see you too so we're going to work harder."