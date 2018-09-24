Bumbelbee's New Trailer is Released

The clip was released on Monday (Source: bumblebeethemovie / Instagram )

Bumblebee is up against a group of Decepticons and the United States military in the latest trailer for upcoming Transformers origin film, Bumblebee.

The clip, released Monday, follows star Hailee Steinfeld as she discovers that her Volkswagen Beetle is actually Bumblebee in the year 1987.

Steinfeld is quickly thrown into the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons and learns that Bumblebee is hiding. Bumblebee, while on the run, is captured by the U.S. military led by star John Cena who is seen conspiring with Decepticons Shatter and Dropkick.

Bumblebee, when all hope is lost, fights back to save Steinfeld and become the hero he is meant to be. The trailer also includes looks at the Transformers home world of Cybertron and Autobot leader Optimus Prime who orders Bumblebee to protect earth during a video message.

Bumblebee, from director Travis Knight (Kubo And The Two Strings), is set to release in theaters on Dec. 21. Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider are also set to star.