Burak Özçivit shares heartwarming pic with his son

The cutest pictures were shared by Burak Özçivit of him and his son Karan.

And Burak Özçivit's fans heavily interacted with the Turkish star's latest post, and Karan's instagram account which is managed by Burak and his wife Fahriye Evçen have gained more followers, as now it has more than 252 thousand followers.

Fahriye and Burak are currently expecting their second child together, and Fahriye is due to give birth very soon.

Karan is now considered the star of social media, where he gained great fame since his birth due to the wide fame of his parents in Turkey and the Arab world.

Karan's Instagram account is full of heartwarming pictures of him, either alone, or with his famous parents, Fahriye and Burak.