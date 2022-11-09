  1. Home
Burak Özçivit shares heartwarming pic with his son

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 9th, 2022 - 11:57 GMT
Karan is  now considered the star of social media
Highlights
Moments of love and joy between Burak Özçivit and his son Karan

The cutest pictures were shared by Burak Özçivit of him and his son Karan. 

And Burak Özçivit's fans heavily interacted with the Turkish star's latest post, and Karan's instagram account which is managed by Burak and his wife Fahriye Evçen have gained more followers, as now it has more than 252 thousand followers.

Fahriye and Burak are currently expecting their second child together, and Fahriye is due to give birth very soon. 

Karan is  now considered the star of social media, where he gained great fame since his birth due to the wide fame of his parents in Turkey and the Arab world.

Karan's Instagram account is full of heartwarming pictures of him, either alone, or with his famous parents, Fahriye and Burak.

 

