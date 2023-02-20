Burak auctions Messi's Jersey for quake victims

ALBAWABA - Chef CZN Burak auctions footballers Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho jerseys to raise money for those affected by the earthquake that hit Turkey.

Famous Turkish chef, CZN Burak continues his humanitarian charity work as he helps with aid donations for the victims of the fatal earthquake.

And recently, Burak shared a video on his Instagram account to ask people to continue to support the victims through an auction.

In the series of pictures and snaps Burak shared, the footballers are seen signing both jerseys, Burak can be heard saying in the video that the time period for the auction ends next Wednesday evening.