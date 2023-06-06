Burak Özçivit wishes Fahriye a happy birthday

  1. Home
Published June 6th, 2023 - 12:34 GMT
Özçivit posted a tribute on Instagram to celebrate his wife

ALBAWABA - Turkish actor Burak Özçivit posted a tribute on Instagram to celebrate his wife, Fahriye Evcen's  birthday.

Burak Özçivit shared with his followers a series of pictures taken from his wife, Fahriye Evcen's 37'th birthday. 

Evcen donned a blue denim dress with a slit in the middle, and had her hair down her shoulder, while Özçivit chose two looks for the occasion, a blue and white stripped shirt, and another white shirt. 

The pair looked super happy as they shared a few laughs for the camera, they posed in front of a holographic colored wall, and pink balloons. 

The actress' birthday cake was a fancy two-tiered cake, with her picture printed on it. 

Özçivit wrote on the post: "I thank the lord that you were born, I wish you a lifetime of happiness, I love you, and we love you my dear."

 

