Burcu Özberk in Jordan

ALBAWABA - Award-winning Turkish actress Burcu Özberk has been enjoying her time traveling, and recently, the star took to her Instagram to document her latest trip.

Burcu Özberk shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers pictures from her trip to Jordan, where she toured historic and biblical sights in the kingdom, including the famed ancient city of Petra.

In the first post, the actress shared 5 pictures in which she is seen wearing a traditional black thawb with golden embroidery, while standing in an unspecified archaeological location in Jordan.

She simply captioned the post: ''Ürdün'', which means Jordan in Turkish.

In Burcu's second post, she shared 10 pictures showing her having a blast in Petra, which is engraved in rose-red stone and is one of the world's seven wonders.

The actress also posted videos as she was walking between the rocks and on the mountains of Petra. She wrote in one caption: ''Petra,'' with an emoji of a black heart.

Burcu, who's birthday was on Dec. 12, celebrated her special day in the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth. The body of salty water famous for its minerals and mud-treatment of various skin ailments, is also known as the "salt lake."

She shared pictures while sitting on the shoreline with white salt edges. ''Happy Birthday to me,'' she captioned her pictures in Turkish.

By Alexandra Abumuhor