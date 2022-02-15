Bushra Reveals How She Got Sexually Harassed

During an interview with the journalist, Boussy Shalaby in Ten Nights program broadcast on Ten TV, artist, Bushra, revealed that she faced harassment several times in the work environment and in public transportation, pointing out that there is no girl who has not been harassed in her life, saying: "No girl has not been harassed; I always try to present the suffering of women in my artwork."

She continued, I have been exposed to harassment on public transportation and in the workplace several times in different forms and levels, and I took the decision to respond and indirectly participate in combatting the harassment issue.



Bushra sent a message to every girl, saying: "I encourage all girls, and I tell them, if someone does this, speak up and don't be afraid because silence encourages harassers to continue their acts."

In addition, she said: "I participated in the movie (678) because it discusses the issue of sexual harassment, and it achieved tremendous success. All the stars of the movie including me took many awards from all over the world and made a big noise and affected that the laws to address harassment are reconsidered in terms of old laws that do not consider it a crime, in addition to the good laws that are already in place but are not activated, because of people’s fear of reporting a complaint.