BUSTED! Nadine Njeim Wears Same Jacket and Shoes With This Tiny Adjustment!

Nadine Njeim stole the limelight when she appeared in a white elegant look during veetarabia meet and greet.

Nadine chose a classic style compiled of loose ended pants and a jacket of white color.

The moment Nadine posted the pictures to her Instagram account, many followers remembered that the Lebanese actress has already appeared wearing the same jacket during the holy month of Ramadan for a TV interview, yet this time instead of wearing it with white long shorts, she chose the loose pants.

The jacket that Nadine wore twice is from Alexandre Vauthier brand and she chose a shiny accessory to go along with it, that made her look both elegant and extremely glamorous.

The ex Miss Lebanon also did not hesitate to wear the same shoes to both events that is from the Christian Louboutin brand and of a nude color with some sparkling pieces.

Nadine's fans commented on the look, as many saluted her wearing the same jacket in a different way each time while keeping the same accessories and adding a more vibrant vibe to her look with the loose legged pants that is extremely fashionable these days.