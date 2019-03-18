Cairokee Goes On North American Tour And Kills It!

Cairokee played to a full house at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge (Source: cairokee - Instagram)

By Nadine Arab

After a couple of epic gigs in Canada’s Toronto and Montreal last weekend, Egypt’s all-time favorite band, Cairokee, headed to the US last night to give New Yorkers another sensational performance!

The concerts are part of the band’s second North American tour, proving nothing other than their music is becoming more popular worldwide.

Yesterday, Cairokee played to a full house at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge, with all tickets selling out in a blink of an eye. That being said, I can imagine how mad the crowd was, and thus, the band’s immense energy.

Coming up, the band’s heading to New Jersey’s White Eagle Hall for another killer gig tomorrow night. They’re then heading to Dubai for another round at Wasla Music Festival, on the 5th of April, alongside the region’s finest bands. The line-up features Mashrou’ Leila, El Morabba3, Massar Egbari, and 47 Soul.