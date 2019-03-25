Cairokee Trends On Youtube With Oum Kalthoum’s ‘Kan Lak Ma’aya’ Rendition

Cairokee released their latest song, Kan Lak Ma’aya, three days ago on the social media platform (Source: cairokee - Instagram)

Once again, Cairokee rules Egypt’s Youtube in mere days.

The country’s favorite band released their latest song, Kan Lak Ma’aya, three days ago on the social media platform, and has already garnered over 1.2 million views. The number two trending video on Youtube is the perfect remix of Oum Kalthoum’s Kan Lak Ma’aya mega-hit.

The song is all about being surrounded by demotivating people who try to kill your ambitions and dreams, where anything other than mainstream choices is acceptable. The band has been on the rise, just last week, Cairokee played to a full house at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge for their second North American tour, with all tickets selling out in a blink of an eye.

Enjoy the original melody by the sensational queen, Oum Kalthoum: