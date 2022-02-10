Caitlyn Jenner Shares Updates on Kylie's Newborn and Kim's Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner just met Kylie Jenner's newborn baby boy, Caitlyn's 19th grandchild.

And on Wednesday, Jenner opened up about her daughter's newborn on Good Morning Britain, where she confirmed that Kylie and her son are doing great.

Kylie welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott on the second of February and announced the news to the world through her Instagram page on the sixth of February.

"The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great, Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good." Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn also admitted that it is hard for her to keep up with all her grandchildren's birthday, as she revealed everything is saved on a computer.

'So I’m going for number 20 here in about a month! I can never get all the birthdays right, it's all on computer!'

Meanwhile Stormi is adjusting to her new role as big sister with ease and is 'doing well' and 'very gentle' with her baby brother.

Caitlyn also opened up about her daughter Kim Kardashian's new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

'Kim does seem very happy. I've talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet!'

Caitlyn continued: 'But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said "you know, I haven't even met him yet!" He hasn't been at any function that I've been at. And she goes "oh my God! You'll love him! We have to go to dinner!" So anyway that's going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy. Kim is the most amazing human being I know out there.'

'I mean, she's smart, articulate, highly motivated – you know, how she starts her own companies.

'She started her first company when she was 18 years old, and she's continued to do that throughout her life. You know, she had KKW with her cosmetic company, she built that up. Then she started Skims which has absolutely taken off.

'And in all that time she's raising four kids AND she's just passed her bar, her first bar, they call it the mini bar, to become a lawyer.'

Kim and Pete first met when she was the host of Saturday Night Live in October of 2021, and they shared their first kiss as cameras rolled during an Aladdin and Jasmine–themed sketch.