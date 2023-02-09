Cameron Diaz back on screen after 8 years

ALBAWABA - Cameron Diaz will be returning to the big screen after almost a decade of "retirement."

Actress Cameron Diaz was spotted with co-star Jamie Foxx on the set of their new upcoming Netflix movie, "Back in Action."

The movie will be the first movie since Diaz's last production in 2014, Annie, where she played the role of Miss Colleen Hannigan, also alongside Jamie Foxx.

In the new movie, starring alongside Foxx and Diaz will be Sherlock's actor, Andrew Scott.

Andrew Scott joins the cast of Netflix action-comedy ‘BACK IN ACTION’ starring Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, and Glenn Close.



Details about the premise are being kept under wraps. pic.twitter.com/YSkCCZiG0C — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2023

Speaking on her retirement Diaz said: "When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go,"

She added: "'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.' And I did that."