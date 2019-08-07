Cameron Diaz Feels Happy Amid Her Absence From The Spotlight

The 46-year-old actress discussed her break from acting and teased a new project in an essay for the September issue of InStyle.





Diaz started modeling as a teen and skyrocketed to fame after making her film debut in The Mask at age 22. She subsequently starred in There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, Gangs of New York and other successful films, but has not appeared onscreen since the 2014 adaptation of Annie.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don't miss performing.

At this point, I've done so much I feel fulfilled with the adventures I've sought out in my life. I'm in a great place, and the world is so different now too. The mid-1990s are an era that will never exist again. I'm just so grateful that I go to witness and partake in it."

Diaz said she's enjoying her privacy and living by her own schedule. Taking a break from acting has allowed her to focus on her relationships with friends and her husband, musician Benji Maden

"I'm grateful for every moment I have. I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband," the star said. "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me."

"My husband's the best," she gushed. "He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Diaz also said she's "looking at the landscape of wellness," and teased a new project in the works.

"I like doing my own thing. I like creating, so I'm just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it's a little too early to talk about them," she said.

Diaz said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2018 that she's "semi-retired" from acting but open to a Sweetest Thing reunion with Selma Blair and Christina Applegate. Blair had previously said Diaz was retired, but later backpedaled on her comment.