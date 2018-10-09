Cameron Monaghan Reveals He's Leaving Shameless

Monaghan is also known for his work on the Batman prequel series, Gotham (Source : cameronmonaghan / Instagram )

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher on Shameless, has announced he is leaving the Showtime comedy after nine seasons.

The 25-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post Monday that the next episode will be his last.

"I have known since last year, but I didn't want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian's unsure journey with his character," he said. "This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I'd like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him."

Monaghan was 15 when the pilot was shot for the show about a dysfunctional Chicago family, starring William H. Macy as Frank, the troubled Gallagher patriarch.

"I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show," Monaghan said in his post. "Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious."

Monaghan's exit follows that of Emmy Rossum, who played Ian's sister, Fiona. Rossum announced in August that she would not return for Season 10.

Monaghan is also known for his work on the Batman prequel series, Gotham.