Camila and Shawn not back together after make-out session

Published April 19th, 2023 - 11:21 GMT
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly not back together

ALBAWABA - After rumors spreading of the couple getting back together, it became clear that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not back together. 

Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly not back together despite their make-out session at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that was held on Friday. 

According to Page Six, the singers are still friends, with a lot of love and history between them, but a source shared that they are not dating again.

A source shared that after their breakup, the pair stayed in touch and decided to meet up at the festival since they were both attending, adding: "“one thing led to another as the night progressed," and that their kiss was a one-off.

Other than videos and pictures of the exes kissing trended on social media, another video circulated that shows Shawn pushing the singer away, which gave fans reasons to believe that they are not back together. 

