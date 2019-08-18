Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Release a New 'Señorita' Rehearsal Video

On Thursday, singer Shawn Mendes dropped a rehearsal video on his YouTube account for his hit duet with girlfriend Camila Cabello, Señorita.





The 3-minute clip shows the real life lovebirds in full rehearsal mode for their performance of the song at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26.

The video has a homemade feel, with lots of filters and coloration, and reveals the performers in a playful and comfortable mood as they dance with each other.

Filmed in black and white, Cabello and Mendes roam around the studio, on the floor and against the wall as they practice some sexy choreography.

Camila, 22, is dressed primarily in a cropped light hoodie and dark pants with white piping for the shoot, while her beau Shawn, 21, is in all black.

The video starts off with the couple warming up, and stretching on the floor as they sit heels to heels, pulling on each other's hands to stretch their hips.

The choreographers work with them throughout the song to go through some very steamy and suggestive dance moves, which involve Camila jumping up and straddling Shawn at the hips, and Shawn carrying her over to the wall.

Camila has shared behind the scenes videos of her routines before, but this clip is different in that it exclusively shows the pair practicing this dance routine.

In one amusing moment, they fail to get a grip on each other and Camila falls to the floor, laughing hysterically.

Later, Shawn practices his impressive handstand, with his shirt falling away to reveal his chiseled midsection.

Camila, in turn, gives her best effort at a cartwheel.

Shawn and Camila have been spending a love-filled summer all over the country as Mendes wraps up his national tour.

The couple is set to perform Señorita together live at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey in a little over a week.