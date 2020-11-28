Camila Cabello Feels 'Grateful' for Shawn Mendes in a Thanksgiving Video

Camila Cabello is “grateful” to have Shawn Mendes in her life.

The 23-year-old singer shared a heartwarming message on Instagram on Friday (27.11.20) to mark the American holiday of Thanksgiving - which fell a day earlier - where she listed a series of things she is thankful for, including her boyfriend and fellow singer Shawn.

In the video, Camila said: "The intention behind giving thanks and practicing gratitude is so important and I really felt the importance of practicing gratitude in my life over the past year. There’s so much to be thankful for.



“I’m so grateful to be alive, I’m so grateful to be breathing. I’m so grateful for my baby boy Tarzan, I’m grateful for my family and my boyfriend and my community.”

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker went on to reveal she has donated to Feeding South Florida - which is a local branch of Feeding America, a charity that helps to provide meals to those in need - in order to do her part in “helping others” at this time of year.

She added: “I think it’s also important when you’re being thankful, to hold space for other people. I know this has been a really difficult year for people and there are families that right now are struggling to put food on the table - today and every day.

“And so I’ve donated to Feeding South Florida, which is giving Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need in my community. Feeding America has chapters all over the country, and I think a big part of being thankful is holding space and helping others.



"Let's help make some families happy today and put some food on their table today and be there for each other.”

Camila then asked any of her fans who “have the means” to donate to their local Feeding America branch.