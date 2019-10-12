Camila Cabello Launches Solo Song 'Easy'

Camila Cabello has released a new song titled "Easy" from her forthcoming second studio album Romance.

Cabello uploaded the track to YouTube on Thursday alongside music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Sound Cloud, Tidal and Deezer.



The song features the pop star singing about finding someone who loves and accepts her for who she is.

"You really, really know me/ The future and the old me/ All of the mazes and the madness in my mind/ You really, really love me/ You know me and you love me/ And it's the kind of thing I always hoped I'd find," Cabello sings.

"Easy" will appear on Romance alongside "Cry for Me," "Liar" and "Shameless." The album does not have a release date.

Cabello released a music video for "Liar" in September where she was stuck in a recurring nightmare.

Cabello will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday with Stranger Things star David Harbour serving as host.



