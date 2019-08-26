Camila Cabello Looks Sensational on The Cover of Wonderland Magazine

Leading up to the appearance, the Cuban-born star teased her upcoming cover story for the Autumn issue of Wonderland magazine.





In it, the 22-year-old singer dished about her much-anticipated second studio album.

Cover girl: Camila Cabello graces the cover for the autumn issue of Wonderland Magazine

Cabello also took to Instagram to thank the magazine and added, 'It's a NEW ERA LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,' which is likely a reference to her new record.

For the cover, Cabello flashed a seductive looked dressed in an all-black edgy ensemble.

She appears to be wearing black leotard underneath a black leather Louis Vuitton jacket and knee-high boots.

The Latina lovely wore her raven tresses long with soft waves and her hair pulled back off of her face.

The Cabello-Mendes collaboration, Senorita, has been nominated for a number of awards at the VMA's including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography categories, as well as Song Of Summer.

There have been rumors of a likely romance between the singers for months, but they have still not confirmed their relationship, despite being seen kissing and holding hands on more than one occasion.

So far, there no official date on when her second album will drop, although she has teased that it was 'pretty much done' during an interview with Variety in June

'I'm itching to just get back out there,' she said.

'I feel like I'm pretty much done with this album and the great thing about being able to have a career in the arts is that you grow along with your craft and it teaches you so much about yourself.'

The album is already available for pre-order.