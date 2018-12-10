Camila Cabello Shares The Cutest Snap With Shawn Mendes
Camila and Shawn were both nominated on Friday for the Grammy Award (Source: shawnmendes, camila_cabello / Instagram )
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed their friendly rivalry was way more cordial than competitive.
The 21-year-old Havana singer posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing 20-year-old Shawn braiding her hair.
Camila sat cross-legged on the floor eating a banana as Shawn sat behind her twisting her hair.
Good friends: Camila Cabello shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing Shawn Mendes braiding her hair
The singer in the caption for her 28 million followers simply added a heart emoji and his hashtag.
Camila and Shawn were both nominated on Friday for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for their 2018 self-titled albums.
Shawn and Camila performed on Friday at Jingle Ball in New York City and spoke to Billbord about each other.
'I love her, ' Shawn said.
'One day, I'm sure that we'll write another song together. Millions of songs together,' he added.
Shawn and Camila previously collaborated on the 2015 song I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Camila also gushed about Shawn despite being up for the same Grammy award with him.
I love Shawn. If he wins, it'll be like if I win,' she said.
The former Fifth Harmony member also announced on social media early on Sunday that she was taking an overdue break.
Camila tweeted: 'taking my first real break in 6 years - gonna get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN’T WAIT'.
The Cuban-American singer also was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Havana (Live).
Shawn also earned a second Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year for In My Blood .
The 61st annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 10, 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
