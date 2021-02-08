  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Confirm They Are a 'Dangerous Couple' Via This Photo

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Confirm They Are a 'Dangerous Couple' Via This Photo

Published February 8th, 2021 - 08:57 GMT
Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Confirm They Are a 'Dangerous Couple' Via This Photo

What a "dangerous" date!

A couple of days ago, Turkish actor Can Yaman has posted a new picture on Instagram that caused a sensation among followers.

In the picture, the Turkish handsome was accompanied by Italian presenter Diletta Leotta as they were enjoying an outdoorsy firearm activity.

Yaman captioned the picture in Italian and wrote "dangerous couple" adding a blood-drop emoji and tagging Leotta next to her iconic pink flower emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

Many followers have considered the rumored couple's picture and caption as a confirmation of being romantically involved, especially since the fuss their previous paparazzi pictures created when they were dining in Milan.

Diletta didn't post any picture accompanied with Can on Instagram, while he turned off the comments on the original post.

Can Yaman is currently residing in Italy to get ready for his next hit series Sandokan.

It's been reported that he and Diletta have spent five days in a hotel in Rome.

During that period, Diletta Leotta posted a picture of a bouquet she'd received from an unkownn person, prompting followers to kind of confirm it was from Can Yaman.

Will Can Yaman Move to Italy for Good to be Near Alleged Girlfriend Diletta Leotta?

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...