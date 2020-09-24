  1. Home
  Can Yaman Is Back To the Topless Game .. the Best Way To Say Goodbye To Summer! (Picture)

Can Yaman Is Back To the Topless Game .. the Best Way To Say Goodbye To Summer! (Picture)

Published September 24th, 2020
Can Yaman Is Back To the Topless Game .. the Best Way To Say Goodbye To Summer! (Picture)

Handsome Turkish actor Can Yaman knows how to keep his 7.4 million followers on Instagram entertained.

Yaman doesn't waste his muscular physique without putting his ribbed abs on display, just like he did in the lastes post.

The Turkish actor said goodbye to summer as he will no longer be able to enjoy the sun and beach, giving his fans a glimpse of what it means to be committed to working out.

It looks like Can was modeling for one of the Turkish shirts brands Tudors, as they describe themselves on Instagram bio "Shirt Kingdom."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TUDORS ⚔️ @tudorsofficial #görünürol ✔️ • • • 🗝 @tameryilmaz1

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman) on

The handsome actor made sure to give credit to the photographer by tagging him.

Followers couldn't help but shower Yaman with lots of love and hot emojis as he set their temperature high.

