Can Yaman: I Like to Have Sex With Beautiful Women.. and Reveals the Nature of His Relationship With Demet Özdemir

Turkish star Can Yaman said that he is not embarrassed to have numerous relationships with beautiful women, saying: “I have the right to practice all of this sex, because I am a young man and I have desires,” reporting turkeyalaan.net

He continued: “Like any man, women tempt me, I seek to approach them and have sex with them, and I do not look backward on this matter.”

Yaman added: "We all have desires, but at the same time I do not enter transient relationships, nor cheat, and I stay with the girl throughout my relationship with her."

Can's words angered some of his Arab and Turkish fans because of his bold and provocative views.

Can Yaman rose to fame in the Arab world with his hit series Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird).

On the subject of his relationships with actresses, Can Yaman commented: “They are my friends and colleagues, and I always avoid entering into any romantic relationship with one of them," adding that he has a strong friendship with Demet Özdemir, who co-starred in his series Erkenci Kuş.

Yaman denied all rumors about the two fighting after finishing filming the hit series, saying: "Demet and I are close friends, we respect and love each other a lot, and we did not disagree. All what was written about problems that occurred between us during the past months is not true."

Adding: "I respect this actress because she is kind-hearted and clean from the inside and has a captivating presence that enables her to attract all eyes towards her."

He continued: "We continuously communicate together and I congratulated her on the success of her series Evim."