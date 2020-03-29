Can Yaman: I Learned Not to Be Involved With an Actress.. Did He Mean Demet Özdemir?

Turkish star Can Yaman said that he decided to refuse friendships with actresses, because he was harmed by some of them without mentioning any names.

Some assumed that he was pointing out to his colleague Demet Özdemir, after journalists reported that they were in a relationship which was never developed into anything serious.

Can said: "I do not want any more relationships with my colleagues, I learned not to accompany any of them, staying away from them keeps me calm and less nervous, not too mention anxiety free."

He continued: "I respect all of my wonderful and beautiful friends and colleagues, but I will never fall in love with any of them."

Yaman concluded: "I don't mean a specific person, but relationships between actors and actresses often fail, and I don't believe in them."