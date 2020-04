Can Yaman Shares First Photo From Curfew.. Is He Returning to Erkenci Kuş Style?

Can Yaman is taking advantage of the Coronavirus stay home time to take care of his mind, body and spirit before returning to television and filming his new series. The popular Turkish actor is learning to speak Spanish, playing his music and staying fit.

Can has shown us, via Instagram, that he has some manuals to learn Spanish. In addition, he does not hesitate to bring out his artistic skills with drumming in his spare time.

To make things even better, Yaman has his own gym at home, where he carries out his exercise routines to stay in shape. In addition, we now know that from time to time he indulges in his secret gastronomy talents to brighten up the day.

Is he getting his beard and long locks back?

In his latest post, Can Yaman shared a selfie of him looking out of the window.

In the image, the actor had longer beard than in his previous photo from two weeks ago. In addition, he also seems to have longer hair. This, of course, is normal because he cannot go outside to cut his hair due to Coronavirus curfew.

However, it could be because the actor is going back to his iconic Jason Momoa style with long tresses and bushy beard, as we've known him in Erkenci Kuş series.