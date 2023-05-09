Can Yaman supports women by signing their boobs

ALBAWABA - Can Yaman showed his support for women and children, in his own way.

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared to his Instagram page a post with a series of pictures as he appeared giving out autographs to different women.

He captioned the post in Italian: "Women of all ages... I stand in awe of you." and added a red heart.

In the pictures, Yaman autographs women's breasts while others asked for the autograph to be on their shirts.

One picture sparked controversy, where Yaman posed for a picture next to a woman who was holding the rainbow peace flag which read: "Can Yaman Peace For Children."

Many followers attacked the actor for thinking the rainbow flag was the LGBTQ+ flag.

The event comes as part of Yaman's non profit organization: Can Yaman for Children.