  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Can Yaman supports women by signing their boobs

Can Yaman supports women by signing their boobs

Published May 9th, 2023 - 11:11 GMT
Can Yaman supports women by signing their boobs
The event comes as part of Yaman's non profit organization

ALBAWABA - Can Yaman showed his support for women and children, in his own way.

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared to his Instagram page a post with a series of pictures as he appeared giving out autographs to different women. 

He captioned the post in Italian: "Women of all ages... I stand in awe of you." and added a red heart. 

In the pictures, Yaman autographs women's breasts while others asked for the autograph to be on their shirts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

One picture sparked controversy, where Yaman posed for a picture next to a woman who was holding the rainbow peace flag which read: "Can Yaman Peace For Children."

Many followers attacked the actor for thinking the rainbow flag was the LGBTQ+ flag. 

The event comes as part of Yaman's non profit organization: Can Yaman for Children. 

Tags:Can YamanTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...