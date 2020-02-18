Can Yaman's Acting Career Is at Stake.. Another Show Down the Drain!

Turkish actor Can Yaman is going through a critical period in his career, which began earlier this year.

Can was suspended from working in Turkey and postponed filming his series until next September.

But just when he had the last ray of hope to be in the public eye this year, the Turkish star lost another project.

Can Yaman turned down a gig on Survivor, which was supposed to start filming soon in Italy.

As for the reason, media outlets indicated that Yaman rejected the offer after he learned that he would only be a "co-host" and not the main host, which he seemed to consider beneath him.

While Yaman was trying to keep the press away from his contentious issues, he had seemed optimistic about doing the show, and even promoted it heavily.

His decision to withdraw came as a shock to his followers.

The channel management had decided to appoint Can Yaman as a co-host, as they preferred to hire someone with more experience in presenting as the main host.