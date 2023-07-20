Can Yaman's father reveals why Diletta Leotta REFUSED to marry his son

ALBAWABA - Although Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta has broken up a year and a half ago, people are still interested in their former relationship and the reason why they parted ways despite being on the brink of getting married.

Turkish actor Can Yaman and Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta have met in 2021.

And after dating for a few months, the Erkenci Kuş star proposed to the Italian beauty and asked her to marry him. However, Leotta prefered to stay cautious and take things slowly, According to the Spanish newspaper El Norte de Castilla.

Early in 2022, Diletta Leotta has been interviewed by Silvia Toffanin and broke her silence on the reasons why she broke up with Can Yaman.

Diletta said at the time: "I couldn't take it anymore because of his attitude, it was very hard."

And speaking of her relationship with Can Yaman, Diletta added: "It was all fast and beautiful. The complicated thing is when you happen to fall in love with such a famous man and do the math with all these things."

Can Yaman's father, Güven Yaman reveals why Diletta Leotta REFUSED to marry his son

Italian celebrity gossip expert, Alessandro Rosica, has unfolded new details about the break up, and this time it involved Can's father, Güven Yaman.

According to Rosica, Güven said: "Can has a lifestyle that would not be tolerated," adding that his son has a passion for a lifestyle marked by exaggeration.