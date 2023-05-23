Cannes Film Festival: Turkish stars steal the show

ALBAWABA - Turkish celebrities dazzle the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Turkish actress, Hande Erçel, and many more looked stunning in interesting fashion choices at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Through different looks, Erçel was able to steal the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival, as for her latest look, the actress donned a green jumpsuit, with green feathers stitched for the top.

The actress had her hair tied up in a ponytail.

She also wowed another purple gown and was seen taking pictures with American actress, Eva Longoria.

Esra Bilgiç chose a black look for her Cannes Festival attendance, and shared a picture on her Instagram account showing off her black, one sleeve dress as she was walking down the streets of France.

Özge Özacar also donned a black look for the red carpet, the star wowed a long black dress with a very high thigh slit, and had her hair tied up to show her natural beauty.

For another look, Özacar wore a bright red colored gown, also with a high slit.





