Cannon celebrates cancellation of Red Table Talk

ALBAWABA - Nick Cannon celebrates the cancellation of Jada Pinkett's Smith's "toxic" online talk show, Red Table Talk.

Comedian Nick Cannon shared a clip from his talk show, The Daily Cannon where he discussed Facebook cancelling Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show.

Cannon's talk show co-hosts Courtney Bee and DJ Abby De La Rosa were saddened by the news, while Cannon's decided to take a celebration approach.

In the clip, Nick Cannon says: "That toxic table."

He then suggested that it was this show that pushed Will Smith over the edge, and made him slap the Comedian at the Oscars 2022.

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have...slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock," he said.

He continued: "I don't want to know all this s**t about y'all, I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that s**t to y'all selves."

"F**k that table," he said.