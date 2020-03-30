Cansu Dere Defends Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Sexual Scene Despite Their Dispute!

After Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and his wife, Başak Dizer, responded to everyone who attacked them and published clips of the sexual scene, which Kıvanç played at one of his series, his colleague, Cansu Dere, defended him in spite of the dispute between them.

Cansu fought with Kıvanç after she refused to star in the series Collision, and when it was unable to achieve good viewership, she teased Tatlıtuğ and prided herself on the expectation that the series would not succeed before airing it.

This time, Cansu Dere fiercely defended Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ despite what happened between them, and said: "What I see is a blatant attack on the life of a successful colleague and a clear targeting of his relationship with his wife, and I do not understand the justification of all these malicious campaigns against them".

She continued: "No one has the right to assimilate an actor with the scenes he plays, as this is his profession, and it is natural that he plays all styles and the quality of scenes, of course this is known only to the rational and educated person, but the idiots only understand the language of insults".