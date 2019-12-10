  1. Home
  Can't Contain Her Hips? Fifi Abdou Dances Her Grief Away Two Weeks After Her Sister's Dea…

Can't Contain Her Hips? Fifi Abdou Dances Her Grief Away Two Weeks After Her Sister's Death!

Published December 10th, 2019 - 12:18 GMT
Fifi captioned the video Excuse me I'm back
Fifi captioned the video: "Excuse me.. I'm back"

Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdo surprised followers on social media with a bold dance, only two weeks after her sister's death, prompting fans to attack her for being "disrespectful".

The video showed Fifi dancing to an Egyptian folk song wearing a black sleeveless dress.

She captioned the video: "Excuse me.. I'm back."

Many fans poured out their deep anger toward Abdou's behavior, which they described as provocative. 

One follower said: "Your sister just passed away.. wait for 40 days at least." 

Another sarcastically criticized her: "dancing in a black dress.. you still have good in you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‏ايوه بقي ويله بقى اسكيوزمي أي كمباك❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Fifi Abdou (@fifiabdouofficial) on

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

