Can't Contain Her Hips? Fifi Abdou Dances Her Grief Away Two Weeks After Her Sister's Death!

Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdo surprised followers on social media with a bold dance, only two weeks after her sister's death, prompting fans to attack her for being "disrespectful".

The video showed Fifi dancing to an Egyptian folk song wearing a black sleeveless dress.

She captioned the video: "Excuse me.. I'm back."

Many fans poured out their deep anger toward Abdou's behavior, which they described as provocative.

One follower said: "Your sister just passed away.. wait for 40 days at least."

Another sarcastically criticized her: "dancing in a black dress.. you still have good in you."