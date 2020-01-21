Can't Sing Because of Pregnancy? Watch Sherine Ask for A Little Too Much at Her Jeddah Concert

MBCTrending presented a report about Sherine's concert last Friday in Jeddah.

Abdel Wahab appeared with noticeable extra weight, which raised questions again about the possibility of her being pregnant.

According to the report, weight gain was not the only reason suspicious factor, as Sherine also arrived a bit late to the concert, and revealed to the audience that she was tired. It was also the first time she requested a chair after half an hour after the concert began, and sang while seated.

Presenter Sobhi Atri confirmed that Sherine told him in an interview weeks prior, that a specific drug she's been using after her operation causes the body to retain water, and this is the secret behind her weight gain. She had also previously explained that she would announce her pregnancy if she were ever pregnant.

Sherine has been married to singer and composer Hossam Habib since 2018, and has two daughters from a previous marriage.