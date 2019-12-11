Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson End Their 19-Month Romance ?

The 27-year-old British multihyphenate took to Twitter on Monday night took to Twitter as she referenced her 29-year-old actress girlfriend writing: 'Me and Ashley broke up.'





However the post was only up for 20 minutes before it was deleted.

Cara was likely hacked as an additional post said: 'GIVING AWAY 1000 IPHONE 11 Pro's and much more since I love you so much.'

There was also a link to a shady website included in the since-deleted post.

The post came at an an interesting time as Cara recently commented on a tantalizing nude snap posted by Ashley on Thursday.

The model gave the photo her seal of approval as she reacted to the picture of the former star of Pretty Little Liars in the comments section.

The Anna Karenina star said: 'It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.'

Cara's relationship with Ashley marks the first time the model has truly been vulnerable with another person.

She told Porter : 'I'd never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away.

'She's the first person that has said: "You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you."'

'I'm just like, wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before? OK.'