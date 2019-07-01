Cara Delevingne Defends Taylor Swift After Justin Bieber Feud

Cara Delevingne has joined the growing list of artists who have come to the defense of Taylor Swift after the pop superstar called out music manager Scooter Braun for bullying her before buying up her old music catalog.





And in the process Delevingne blasted Braun's most high-profile client, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The feud started when Swift reportedly learned that Braun had purchased Big Machine Label Group, her old record label, when she turned on the news Sunday morning.

Being the loyal client and friend of Braun, Bieber took to Instagram and called out Swift for her Tumblr blog about the $300 million sale and her criticism of Braun.

'As the years have passed, we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,' Bieber said in part. 'So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair.'

Hailey commented on her husband's post by simply saying, 'Gentleman.'

Delevingne, who starred in Swift's Bad Blood video, hit back and said. 'Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.'

The Suicide Squad star added: 'As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.'

'This issue that@taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do.'

Wanting to end on a positive note, Delevingne concluded, 'Take a step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.'

With the record label purchase, Braun will own the six albums Swift has released to date, as well as music by Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Lady Antebellum, according to Bloomberg.

Swift began her Tumbblr blog by talking about how she pleaded for a chance to own her music.

'Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,' she wrote.

'I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past {previous six albums].

She explained she always wanted to own her own music, but entered the industry at the age of 15 and couldn't fight for herself. She signed with Big Machine Records and knew that when Borchetta sold the label, he'd be selling her legacy.

But, she said, she never expected it to be sold to Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC.

'Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words "Scooter Braun" escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever,' she wrote.

She added: 'All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years.'

Obviously emotional, Swift said, 'Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,' she confessed. 'This is my worst case scenario.'

A number of other female artists have come to Swift's support.

Several Tumblr users have pointed out that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Rey, Rihanna and Adele have unfollowed Braun, while Katy Perry and Iggy Azalea have also shown support.

Taylor's friend Halsey wrote on social media that she was standing with the singer.

'She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart. She has surpassed all expectations of what any artist is even capable of,' Halsey wrote. 'She catapulted her stardom into the Milky Way.

'And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite.

She continued, 'It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated.

'How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you’re walked all over. Even when you are both in one single body. I am standing with her.'

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea also chimed in on the situation, saying she 'can totally understand where [Swift's] coming from' as a fellow artist.

She said that Swift's unhappiness with the sale is likely because 'they didn’t even give her the opportunity to at least bid on her own masters; when she’s made it known she wanted to purchase.'

She said Swift was likely kept in the dark about the purchase amid negotiations between Braun and Big Machine Label Group: 'Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form.'

Mandy Teefey, the mother of pop star Selena Gomez, posted a message on Instagram in support of the Look What You Made Me Do singer, said the developments were 'heartbreaking' in the situation.

'I wish I could give you a big hug right now!' the 43-year-old Dallas native wrote. 'Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people!

She continued: 'To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!! XO!!'

The Haim - sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim - also proclaimed their support for Swift, calling the business maneuver 'the dark s*** in our industry that no one sees.'

Swift pal Martha Hunt took up for her friend, saying that 'Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears.

'It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story.'

Braun is getting the support of his most recent talent acquisition though, with Demi Lovato, who just signed with Braun in May, taking to social media to defend the music manager, whom she called 'a good man'.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer also echoed calls from Braun's wife Yael to stop the bullying of the entertainment executive who owns holding company Ithaca Ventures.

'I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them,' Lovato wrote on Instagram Stories.

'Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop "dragging" people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is,' she said.

On May 11, she had excitedly shared the news that she'd signed with Braun and told fans in an Instagram post: 'Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!!'

Braun's wife Yael also took to social media Sunday and challenged Swift's characterization of him.

'My husband is anything but a bully,' she wrote. 'He's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.'

Yael instead accused Swift of being the bully and said that her husband had been 'so excited to work and build with you' after acquiring her masters.

'How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn't get your own way,' she said, before asking Swift to 'please control your fans. Leave our personal life and kids out of this..... Tumblr can't fix this, a phone call can.'

Music executive Allison Kaye, who is president of Braun's SB Projects company, declined to go into detail on the transaction, but defended him against allegations of sexism, calling any insinuations 'absolutely reprehensible,' and delving into her own experience with the music executive.

'I can categorically say that @scooterbraun is not only a good man who supports all women ... and also owns a company run mostly by women.'

In a message aimed at Swift, Kaye wrote, 'As a woman who has been working so hard for equality in the music industry, I beg of you, please don’t cheapen the efforts of those who came before you. As women we have struggled for so long to be treated commensurately with our male counterparts - not to be given special accommodations because the parties on the other side of the table happen to be male.'

She continued: 'As women we don’t need those type of allowances - we are strong, smart and capable of the same things men are and deserve the same respect they receive - hence the desire for an equal playing field. Asking for anything but that is childish and immature and absolutely not befitting of the strong adult female leader we both know you can be.'

Borchetta later claimed on Sunday that Taylor has been misleading about the situation, claiming she had the chance to purchase her work, and knew well ahead of time of his deal with Braun.

Borchetta, 56, who founded Big Machine Label Group, posted an open letter on the label's website, claiming the songstress had a shot earlier at buying the work, which fell through when she inked a pact with Universal Music Group last November.

The music industry exec shared text exchanges and documents linked to their business dealings spanning from last November thru this month, and gave his side of the situation in the exhaustive piece.

'So, it's time for some truth…,' Borcetta, 56, wrote to lead off the post on a day the business brouhaha had attracted attention from all corners of the music business, with Swift characterizing Braun in her Tumblr post as a manipulative bully, and saying she had no advance notice of the deal.

Borcetta said shareholders voted to approve the sale this past Friday.

Borcetta said Swift's dad, Scott, was a shareholder involved in the vote, in which 'three of the five shareholders' voted yes on the deal with Braun's Ithaca Holdings company.

'Out of courtesy, I personally texted Taylor at 9:06 p.m., Saturday, June 29 to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30 so she could hear it directly from me,' Borcetta said, noting he was skeptical of Swift's claim she 'woke up to the news when everyone else did,' citing his text and multiple sources who might have informed her of the deal ahead of time.

In his post, Borchetta outlined the terms of what he called an 'extraordinary' offer to Swift which would have kept her at Big Machine Records and given her ownership of her material.

'Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings,' he said, 'but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.'

He went over their interactions during the critical time period in which she switched labels.

'Taylor and I then talked through the deal together,' he said. 'As you will read, 100 percent of all Taylor Swift assets were to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement. We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to "albums" but more of a length of time.'

Borcetta said he and the songstress 'remained on very good terms' throughout the negotiation process, and upon her pact with Universal.

Borcetta said he was not aware of her passionate feelings about Braun, though he was aware of her discord toward's the manager's superstar client, Justin Bieber.

'As to her comments about "being in tears or close to it" anytime my new partner Scooter Braun's name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,' he said. 'Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes.

'But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I'd reach out to him for information on our behalf. Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor.'

He said Swift twice passed on Braun's offers to include her in shows he organized following the Manchester bombing in 2017 and the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018.

He posted both text exchanges from Swift's departure from his label last November; and a message he sent her Saturday.

In Swift's message dated November 19, she wrote, 'Owning my masters was very important to me, but I've since realized that there are things that mean even more to me in the bigger picture. I had a choice whether to bet on my past or to bet on the future and I think knowing me, you can guess which one I chose.'

In the message he sent her Saturday, Borcetta advised Swift that the Wall Street Journal was going to report news of the Braun merger, adding, 'I wanted to pass along to you the same courtesy that you passed along to me in regard to my future.'

A representative for Swift told MailOnline: 'Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.'

'Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.'